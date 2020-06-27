Linn, Benton government meetings

Here is a look at local government meetings planned for the coming days:
Monday
• The Corvallis City Legislative Committee meets remotely at 4 p.m. To participate go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3692103278972075020. The committee is scheduled to discuss League of Oregon Cities legislative policy priorities.
Wednesday
• The Albany Parks and Recreation Commission meets remotely at 6 p.m. You can join the meeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/409822885 or by phone at 1-872-240-3412 using the access code 409-822-885. On the agenda is election of officers, a capital projects update, COVID-19 impacts and a budget forecast.
• The Albany Landmarks Commission meets remotely at 6 p.m. No agenda or information on how to participate had been posted by presstime.
• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Commissioners will continue their public hearing on a land development code text amendment on library parking requirements and hold a new public hearing on the long-range facilities master plan for the Corvallis School District.
Commissioners also are scheduled to hear a presentation on the new land development information report (LDIR), which outlines development trends in town.
To participate in the remote session go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/874590439257225484.
