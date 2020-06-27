Linn, Benton government meetings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Here is a look at local government meetings planned for the coming days:

Monday

• The Corvallis City Legislative Committee meets remotely at 4 p.m. To participate go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3692103278972075020. The committee is scheduled to discuss League of Oregon Cities legislative policy priorities.

Wednesday

• The Albany Parks and Recreation Commission meets remotely at 6 p.m. You can join the meeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/409822885 or by phone at 1-872-240-3412 using the access code 409-822-885. On the agenda is election of officers, a capital projects update, COVID-19 impacts and a budget forecast.

• The Albany Landmarks Commission meets remotely at 6 p.m. No agenda or information on how to participate had been posted by presstime.

• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Commissioners will continue their public hearing on a land development code text amendment on library parking requirements and hold a new public hearing on the long-range facilities master plan for the Corvallis School District.