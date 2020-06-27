You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Linn, Benton government meetings
LINN, BENTON GOV’t MEETINGS

Linn, Benton government meetings

  • Updated
corvallis library stock 28

The Corvallis Planning Commission will discuss parking requirements at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library at its 6:30 p.m. meeting Wednesday.

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media file (2020)

Here is a look at local government meetings planned for the coming days:

Monday

• The Corvallis City Legislative Committee meets remotely at 4 p.m. To participate go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3692103278972075020. The committee is scheduled to discuss League of Oregon Cities legislative policy priorities.

Wednesday

• The Albany Parks and Recreation Commission meets remotely at 6 p.m. You can join the meeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/409822885 or by phone at 1-872-240-3412 using the access code 409-822-885. On the agenda is election of officers, a capital projects update, COVID-19 impacts and a budget forecast.

• The Albany Landmarks Commission meets remotely at 6 p.m. No agenda or information on how to participate had been posted by presstime.

• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Commissioners will continue their public hearing on a land development code text amendment on library parking requirements and hold a new public hearing on the long-range facilities master plan for the Corvallis School District.

Commissioners also are scheduled to hear a presentation on the new land development information report (LDIR), which outlines development trends in town.

To participate in the remote session go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/874590439257225484.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

8 new cases in mid-valley
Local

8 new cases in mid-valley

  • Updated

Eight new cases of COVID-19 cropped up in the mid-valley on Thursday on a day when the Oregon Health Authority reported 124 confirmed and susp…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News