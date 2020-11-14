Linn, Benton local government meetings

Here is a look at local government meetings set for the coming days.
Monday
• The Albany City Council meets in a remote work session at 3:30 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm or call 1-646-749-3129 and use the access code 491 -970-829. On the agenda are right-of-way vacations and an update on library fees.
• The Albany City Council and Planning Commission meet in a joint work session at 5:15 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/pc or call 1-571-317-3122 and use the meeting code 498-239-709. On the agenda is a discussion of the expanded housing options project.
• The Corvallis City Council meets remotely at 6 p.m. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1025156464862960908. The session also will be broadcast live on Comcast Cable Channel 21. On the agenda are formal findings on the Brooklane Heights multiuse path, an update on illegal camping and rate adjustments for utilities and Republic Services.
Tuesday
• The Corvallis advisory committee on middle housing meets for the first time at 4 p.m. To participate go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2003802077948657931. The main agenda topic is a discussion of the role and scope of the committee, which will work with the city on complying with the middle housing rules passed by the Legislature.
• The Albany Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee meets at 7 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/pwquotes/bpac or call 1-408-650-3123 and use the access code 995-057-485. On the agenda are election of officers, a fundraising update and a presentation on the Albany Area Metropolitan Planning Organization bicycle and pedestrian plan.
Wednesday
• The Benton County Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity (HOPE) Advisory Board meets remotely at 4 p.m. To participate go to https://cscteam.zoom.us/j/91929383646 or call 1-253-215-8782 and use the meeting ID 919 2938 3646. On the agenda are a recap of priority areas and community engagement and public comment on strengthening crisis response resources. Those wishing to comment should use the “raise your hand” Zoom function.
• The Central Albany Revitalization Area Advisory Board meets remotely at 5:15 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/cara or calls 1-312-757-3121 and use the access code 233-589-909. On the agenda are a discussion of financial forecasting and an update on the waterfront project. Immediately following the CARA meeting the Albany Revitalization Area board meets, with staff updates on the agenda.
Thursday
• The Albany Airport Advisory Commission meets remotely at 3:30 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/pwquotes/aac or call 1-224-501-3412 and use the access code 190-700-325. On the agenda are an update on the project list and from the fixed base operator.
• The Corvallis City Council meets in a remote 4 p.m. work session. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1791414914353125644. On the agenda are parking audit recommendations and a discussion of the timeline for advisory board restructuring.
