Linn, Benton local government meetings

Here is a look at local government meetings set for the coming days.

Monday

• The Albany City Council meets in a remote work session at 3:30 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm or call 1-646-749-3129 and use the access code 491 -970-829. On the agenda are right-of-way vacations and an update on library fees.

• The Albany City Council and Planning Commission meet in a joint work session at 5:15 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/pc or call 1-571-317-3122 and use the meeting code 498-239-709. On the agenda is a discussion of the expanded housing options project.

• The Corvallis City Council meets remotely at 6 p.m. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1025156464862960908. The session also will be broadcast live on Comcast Cable Channel 21. On the agenda are formal findings on the Brooklane Heights multiuse path, an update on illegal camping and rate adjustments for utilities and Republic Services.

Tuesday