Linn, Benton local government meetings

Here is a look at local government meetings set for the coming days.

Monday

• The Albany City Council meets remotely at 1 p.m. in its second of three virtual retreat sessions. Interested community members can watch the event live at cityofalbany.net/livestream. The session also will be recorded for later viewing on the City’s website (cityofalbany.net) and on YouTube (youtube.com/cityofalbany). Councilors will hear reports from human resources, information technology, finance, parks and recreation and the library.

Tuesday

• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. in Room 200 at the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. in Albany. Commissioners will hear a series of reports from the Board of Health as well as an update on the Linn County Fair and Expo Center.

Because of social distancing protocols there is limited seating in the room. Those presenting are asked to remain in the hallway outside the meeting room until your agenda item is called. The meeting also can be monitored by calling 541-704-3002 and using pin number 8442.