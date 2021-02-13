Linn, Benton local government meetings

Here is a look at local government meetings set for the coming days.
Monday
• The Albany City Council meets remotely at 1 p.m. in its second of three virtual retreat sessions. Interested community members can watch the event live at cityofalbany.net/livestream. The session also will be recorded for later viewing on the City’s website (cityofalbany.net) and on YouTube (youtube.com/cityofalbany). Councilors will hear reports from human resources, information technology, finance, parks and recreation and the library.
Tuesday
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. in Room 200 at the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. in Albany. Commissioners will hear a series of reports from the Board of Health as well as an update on the Linn County Fair and Expo Center.
Because of social distancing protocols there is limited seating in the room. Those presenting are asked to remain in the hallway outside the meeting room until your agenda item is called. The meeting also can be monitored by calling 541-704-3002 and using pin number 8442.
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners meets remotely at 9 a.m. To monitor the session go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/657382373 or call 1-571-317-3122 and use the access code 657-382-373#. Commissioners are scheduled to hear updates on the emergency operations and the department operations centers as well as a report on a floodplain project during the morning work session.
The business meeting that follows includes a discussion of putting a renewal of the county’s public health and safety services levy on the May ballot as well as setting fees for building permits, inspections and services.
• The Albany City Council meets remotely at 1 p.m. in its last of three virtual retreat sessions. Interested community members can watch the event live at cityofalbany.net/livestream. The session also will be recorded for later viewing on the City’s website (cityofalbany.net) and on YouTube (youtube.com/cityofalbany). Councilors will hear reports from public works, community development and the city manager’s office.
• The Corvallis City Council meets remotely at 6 p.m. To participate go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3697476597447741712. On the agenda is an update on the Benton County criminal justice project, a report from the Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board (HOPE), a presentation on vaccinations from the Benton County Health Department and annexations training.
The council is meeting away from its usual Monday slot because of the Presidents Day holiday.
• The Philomath Planning Commission meets remotely at 6 p.m. Community members may watch the live feed on the city's public Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cityofphilomath. No Facebook account or login is required to access the page. On the agenda is a discussion of code changes involving recreational vehicles, landscaping and building materials.
Wednesday
• The Central Albany Revitalization Agency (CARA) Advisory Board meets remotely at 5:15 p.m. To monitor the session go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/cara or call 1-224-501-3412 and use the access code 785-552-253. On the agenda is an update on the Wells Fargo project. Immediately following the CARA session the Albany Revitalization Agency (ARA) board meets.
Thursday
• The Philomath Public Works Committee meets remotely at 3 p.m. Community members may watch the live feed on the city's public Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cityofphilomath. No Facebook account or login is required to access the page. On the agenda is a discussion of the capital improvement plan.
• The Albany Airport Commission meets remotely at 3:30 p.m. To monitor the session go to https://www.gotomeet.me/pwquotes/aac or call 1-224-501-3412 and use the access code 190-700-325. Commissioners will discuss upcoming projects and get an update from the fixed base operator.
• The Corvallis City Council meets at 4 p.m. in a remote work session to work on team building and also review the council code of conduct. To monitor the meeting go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2425366932878401296.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.