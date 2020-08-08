You are the owner of this article.
Linn, Benton local government meetings
LINN, BENTON LOCAL GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

Linn, Benton local government meetings

  • Updated
corvallis-city-hall-stock-09

Here is a look at local government meetings set for the coming days.

Monday

• The Albany City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm or call 1-646-749-3129 and use the access code 491-970-829. Councilors will discuss safe routes to schools grants and accessory dwelling unit code amendments.

• The Philomath City Council meets in a joint session at 6 p.m. with the city’s Planning Commission. To participate in the Zoom meeting go to https://tinyurl.com/y9kbc65y. The meeting ID is 206 550 7670 and the password is Philomath. You can call in at 1-312-626-6799 with the participant ID 492443 and the meeting ID 492443. On the agenda is an update on the comprehensive plan project.

• The Philomath City Council meets remotely at 7 p.m. via the same links in the item above. The agenda includes a public hearing on the Landmark Drive local improvement district, discussion of the explanatory statement for the proposed charter amendment ballot measure and a review of next steps for the inclusivity ad hoc committee.

Tuesday

• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session via videoconference from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The public can monitor the proceedings online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/582403925 or over the phone at 1-646-749-3122, access code 582-403-925#. The agenda includes discussions of the county’s COVID-19 response, efforts to reduce homelessness, the criminal justice system improvement project and the county logo update.

• The Corvallis Historic Resources Commission meets remotely at 6:30 p.m. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/34705393301536526. On the agenda is a continuation of the public hearing on the proposal to demolish the former Black Cultural Center at Oregon State University as well as hearings on a driveway expansion at the Crees House at 1441 NW Grant Ave. and the proposed second floor addition to the main branch of the Corvallis-Benton County public library.

Wednesday

• The Corvallis City Council ad hoc committee reviewing advisory boards and commissions meets remotely at 3 p.m. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3517418370370734604. The group hopes to have some options ready for the full council to consider at its Aug. 17 meeting.

• The Albany City Council meets remotely at 7:15 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm or call 1-646-749-3129 using the access code 491-970-829. On the agenda are public hearings on supplemental budget appropriations and the rezoning of property at Highway 99E and Allen Lane.

Friday

• The Oregon State University Board of Trustees meets remotely from 8 a .m. to 12:30 p.m., with the main agenda item a discussion of the university’s reopening plans for the fall term. Members of the public can listen to the meeting on the phone by calling 1-888-475-4499 and using meeting ID number 655 466 888. Links for livestreaming the meeting or joining it via Zoom are available online at https://leadership.oregonstate.edu/trustees/meetings.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

