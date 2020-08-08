Linn, Benton local government meetings

• The Corvallis Historic Resources Commission meets remotely at 6:30 p.m. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/34705393301536526. On the agenda is a continuation of the public hearing on the proposal to demolish the former Black Cultural Center at Oregon State University as well as hearings on a driveway expansion at the Crees House at 1441 NW Grant Ave. and the proposed second floor addition to the main branch of the Corvallis-Benton County public library.

Wednesday

• The Corvallis City Council ad hoc committee reviewing advisory boards and commissions meets remotely at 3 p.m. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3517418370370734604. The group hopes to have some options ready for the full council to consider at its Aug. 17 meeting.

• The Albany City Council meets remotely at 7:15 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm or call 1-646-749-3129 using the access code 491-970-829. On the agenda are public hearings on supplemental budget appropriations and the rezoning of property at Highway 99E and Allen Lane.

Friday

• The Oregon State University Board of Trustees meets remotely from 8 a .m. to 12:30 p.m., with the main agenda item a discussion of the university’s reopening plans for the fall term. Members of the public can listen to the meeting on the phone by calling 1-888-475-4499 and using meeting ID number 655 466 888. Links for livestreaming the meeting or joining it via Zoom are available online at https://leadership.oregonstate.edu/trustees/meetings.

