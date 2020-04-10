Here is a look at local government meetings set for the coming days:

Monday

• The Philomath City Council meets at 7 p.m. via Zoom/speakerphone. On the agenda are staff recognition, an Arbor Day declaration, OLCC permits, union contracts and salary schedules and an agreement with the school district for the use of tennis courts. To participate via Zoom go to https://zoom.us/j/2065507670?pwd=eTJqL3Nubk83ODJKTy9LdUQvYXg5Zz09. Dial 312-626-6799 for voice access. The meeting ID is 206 550 7670 and the password is Philomath.

Tuesday

• The Corvallis Historic Resources Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. The meeting includes a public hearing on an application to alter the windows at property at 54 NW 30th Street. Residents can testify in person but social distancing protocols will be in effect. Those wishing to testify in writing should email planning@corvallisoregon.gov.

Wednesday

• The Philomath City Budget Committee and Urban Renewal Agency Budget Committee meet at 6 p.m. via Zoom/speaker phone. Both panels will elect chairs and hear the budget message. To participate use the same links noted above for the City Council session.