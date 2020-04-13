Look back at Gazette-Times Photos April 2000

×
Jim Adams of Corvallis raises his hands in praise during Easter 2000 Sunday, the largest gathering of evangelical Christians in the history of Benton County. Over 10,000 of the faithful from over 25 area churches filled Gill Coliseum on the Oregon State University campus to hear Easter services.
"Radio" Ray Pietz broadcasts the news on his morning slot at KGAL radio in Lebanon.
Corvallis firefighter Steve Bowen performs an escape drill at the old CEW Motel. The escape drill requires the person to punch a small hole through a wall and then crawl through the opening. The maneuver is done to get away from a fire when no door or window is available. The owners of the motel allowed firefighters to use the facility to train.
Philomath Frolic Rodeo Queen Cassie Tuttle plays with her horses Kodee, right, and Dixie at her home in Kings Valley.
Census 2000 enumerators Twyla Heffron, left, and Kristal Eddington interview Jenelle Leo, second from right, and Mary Kolseth to make sure the Albany residents are counted. They spent Friday evening counting the residents of the Blue Ox RV Park.
Carol Hagel gets a kiss from her wolf/husky cross named Chakotay at their Blodgett home. Hagel raised many animals, including a bobcat kitten named Tuffie that she adopted after the cat was found abandoned in a clear-cut.
Irley Jarrett, holds her 5-month-old son Aidan up to a tree so he can touch and smell the flowers in Corvallis. Jarrett said Aidan loves to smell and touch flowers, but if shes not careful he will try to put everything in his mouth.
With the Coronavirus in full swing, we are switching up our Monday photo pages by dividing the photos essays of looking back into a monthly two-part series. This week we will feature photos from the Gazette-Times archives taken in April of 2000 and next week we will do the same with the Democrat-Herald.
A few other highlights from Benton County included coverage of a massive Easter service at Gill Coliseum to spring flowers and baseball rain outs.
We documented Radio Ray working from the Lebanon studios, census workers in Albany and Ani DiFranco performing in Corvallis.
This photo essay along with a more in-depth collection online is the fourth in our series looking back two decades.
These historical pieces will be now published on the second and third Monday of the month with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays will show significant events but mostly will depict life that we covered in 2000.
