Look back at Gazette-Times Photos April 2000

With the Coronavirus in full swing, we are switching up our Monday photo pages by dividing the photos essays of looking back into a monthly two-part series. This week we will feature photos from the Gazette-Times archives taken in April of 2000 and next week we will do the same with the Democrat-Herald.

A few other highlights from Benton County included coverage of a massive Easter service at Gill Coliseum to spring flowers and baseball rain outs.

We documented Radio Ray working from the Lebanon studios, census workers in Albany and Ani DiFranco performing in Corvallis.

This photo essay along with a more in-depth collection online is the fourth in our series looking back two decades.

These historical pieces will be now published on the second and third Monday of the month with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays will show significant events but mostly will depict life that we covered in 2000.

