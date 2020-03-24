Mailbag: Anyone can see impacts on climate

Mr. Peterson (Mailbag, March 18) said that climate science “is far from settled.” After reading his point of view I’m saddened that a professional engineer would take such a blind assessment that there is “not any consensus.” It doesn’t take a rocket scientist or an environmental consulting firm director to look around our planet and see we humans have an impact every day. You're right that CO2 is not the only cause, but it’s a significant driver.

Let's just keep it simple (no science, only gut-level observation). First let’s recognize that the Earth's population has increased from 1.8 billion in 1918 to 7.7 billion in 2019. Next look at all the demands we have on our Earth, like fossil fuels to make plastics, plow our fields, make our electricity, transport us and our goods, etc. We also demand timber products for our houses, paper goods, etc. The list goes on! Then we throw it away when we are done so we can buy more stuff. You must have your head in the sand if you don’t realize that we have a very large impact on changing our climate.

I don’t disagree that the Earth goes through its own changes even without our help. We can’t reverse what the planet wants to do naturally, but we can stop exacerbating this change by changing how we live, move, and what our real needs are. Greg, you haven’t sold me that we should just wait for 100% consensus.