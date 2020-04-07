Mailbag: Brown left Oregon vulnerable to virus

In reply to Larry Willett opinion that Trump needs to be held accountable for how the Chinese flu hit America (Mailbag, March 26):

Our country is set up so each state governs itself, and if Oregon is short on supplies or regulations in our nursing homes, then it's the state government that is responsible. We heard in January a pandemic could reach world proportions, so what was our state government doing to protect its people? From what I read they spent their time in the Legislature trying to change our climate with our tax dollars rather than taking care of real business.

More than 12,000 people died under Obama's watch when H1N1 hit. Did he do anything to slow it down or stop it? No, because the open border crowd on both sides of politics thought it was better 12,000 died than to secure our borders. The Chinese flu came across our borders, and you can thank the open borders people for all the deaths and problems we are going through.