Mailbag: Corvallis would be nicer if less noisy

What is with all the vehicles with loud exhaust in Corvallis? If a vehicle is louder than it needs to be, I think that is very inconsiderate.

If your truck is louder than it needs to be, maybe you imagine you are driving a semi? You’re not. If your car has had its exhaust altered, believe me, it doesn’t sound like a Ferrari unless it actually is one.

I could imagine that maybe it’s an innocent thing, like maybe the people driving these unnecessarily loud vehicles don’t realize they are taking away from others’ peace and quiet, but I think usually that’s not the case. I think they just don’t care that their vehicle is disturbing others. And maybe some of them even like that.

Corvallis would be a much nicer place without the unnecessary loud noise.

Andrew Gillespie

Corvallis

