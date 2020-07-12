Mailbag: Countless ways to become involved

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

This morning I took my dog to the city dog park just four blocks down Second Street. Our mutual friends were there, and we chatted for a little.

Then I heard, from across the park, on the other side of the fence, “Help! Call 911.” I walked closer. The woman repeated, “Call 911. I need help. Someone keeps hitting me.” I could clearly see the woman’s mouth was bleeding, and her lips were split in several spots. She had blood spots around her clothing, and was clearly in pain. “I’ll call,” I said.

She needed medical attention. It also turns out that she is in need of shelter. And health care. And food.

I live in the heart of downtown and see the needs of people all around me. I am no expert on any of these issues, except the issue of being human, and that, I know, is terribly hard when one lacks the basic security of shelter, food and compassion.

My own experience has taught me that a well-educated person can go from perfect security to extremely limited security in a short time, and I know how much panic it can bring.