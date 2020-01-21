Mailbag: Cutting IRS budget makes no sense

Nobody likes the IRS. Just the mention of their name strikes fear in the hearts of even the most conscientious taxpayer. I know, because I used to be a CPA, representing clients before the IRS. I was also once the president of the Oregon Society of CPAs, dealing with IRS leadership. They are good public servants with a tough job to do.

Today’s paper (Jan 10) reported that 2019 was a bad year for them. They were only able to respond to 29% of their phone calls and are leaving billions of taxes uncollected. The reason is budget cuts (which I believe have been politically driven by conservative factions in Congress). The IRS budget has been cut 20% since 2010, resulting in a 22% reduction in full-time personnel and obsolescence of their computer systems.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Interestingly, the IRS is the only agency of the federal government that actually makes money. Historically, every dollar of spending on the IRS produces $8 of tax revenue. Why would Congress choose to cut funding from an agency that is critical to a balanced budget?