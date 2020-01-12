Mailbag: Don't let Trump follow Fiorina's lead

We do not need or want another millionaire running amok in America. Carly Fiorina, deposed CEO of Hewlett-Packard, now has $59 million and HP has empty buildings. During the mid-1990s, the Corvallis site had approximately 10,000 workers on its 140-acre campus. Today, there are believed to be less than 2,000 employees there.

Under her tenure, quick and imprudent decisions caused damage by making acquisitions that didn’t pan out and led to massive layoffs worldwide and in Corvallis. Corvallis lost literally thousands of good people in good jobs. This is an example of someone with more political ambition than sense. Much like the current occupant of the White House.

Trump talks big but doesn’t talk with his own staff. We have daily examples: “The White House communications team was not given a heads-up about the recent strike (on Iranian General Soeimani ), leaving the staff scrambling as news of the explosion spread” (G-T, Jan. 5).

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Consult the Fact Check on page 2 of Sunday’s G-T for more reasons and recounting of more of Trump’s lies regarding helping our veterans, his lying boasts about U.S. economic growth, and lies about health care reforms (0). Then remember these facts when you vote!

Cathryn Kasper