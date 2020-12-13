Mailbag: Donate to Oregon Cultural Trust

Those who donate to good causes at the end of each year should consider the Oregon Cultural Trust. This program, unique to Oregon, lets you double the impact of your donation at no extra cost.

Here’s how the Cultural Trust works: Donate to your favorite organization(s) among 1,500 qualified cultural nonprofit agencies. Donate the same amount to the Cultural Trust. Then take the same amount off your state taxes. Your donation to the Cultural Trust returns to you as a tax credit. Individuals can get a tax credit up to $500, and couples up to $1,000.

The money given to the Cultural Trust is dispersed across Oregon to keep cultural organizations thriving throughout the state. Through the generosity of Oregonians who have invested with this tax credit, nonprofits that support the arts and heritage, and the humanities received $2.7 million in funding from the Oregon Cultural Trust this year.

Included among the organizations supported by the Cultural Trust are 28 Linn County nonprofits. To find out whether your favorite cultural nonprofit is included, visit the website.