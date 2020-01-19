Mailbag: Everyone wins with Medicare for All

Richard Hirschi claims in his Jan. 10 letter that the only kind of freedom we are absolutely entitled to is freedom from control by others, or “negative liberty.” And he uses this definition of freedom to assert that we cannot be required to “provide financial support” (for health care?). Anyway, it is his argument against universal health care (UHC).

Mr. Hirschi, there are many things we can be coerced to do under our Constitution. We have to pay taxes, send our children to school, do military service when called upon, get a driver’s license in order to drive, etc. But how accepting tax-funded health care is coercive, I cannot see!

Under a universal health care system, "the government dictates behavior of patients and providers.” How so? Look at how any one of a dozen democratic, developed countries provides its population with health care. For the most part, patients go to providers of their choosing when they choose. They willingly pay the taxes necessary to fund health care.

Instead, we get soaked by private insurance companies which have to pay the salaries and administrative overhead to carry on their operations (ca. 18% overhead vs. Medicare’s 2%). Me, I’d rather pay the necessary taxes. I’d like to see everyone covered by an (improved) Medicare for All.