Mailbag: Global warming does have an upside

I feel I must defend Prof. Nebert against critiques of his letter pointing out the positive historical effects of global warming (Mailbag, Dec. 29). Both Prof. Coblentz (Jan. 8) and Dr. Le (Jan. 9) seem to be in the gloom-and-doom school of belief on global warming, citing the usual litany of disasters including "economic catastrophe," "severe ecological effects," "floods and drought," "hurricanes and wildfires," etc., if we don't do something to prevent them. What that something would be, they don't say. The gloom-and-doomers don't want to admit what Prof. Nebert rightly shows, that there were times in the past that were just as warm as today and the population not only survived, but thrived.