Mailbag: Impeachment could lead to civil war

As many in Washington, D.C., swoon around, gasp for breath and stammer about how close President Trump brought us to war for having killed a known terrorist with a long history of planning attacks on U.S. forces, no one seems to wonder about who is actually binging us closer to conflict, Trump or Nancy Pelosi.

For three years the Democrats have worked to find anything that would work for impeachment — anything. And nothing has worked. So in the end they settled for Article 1: You don’t respect us, and Article 2: You don’t do your job the way we wanted you to.

The presumptive nature of these flimsy articles, oddly enough, isn’t the worst of the situation. The worst of it is what do you expect will be the result of negating the vote of over 60 million people who fairly elected the president. No matter how you whine and cry about Russian interference, which you couldn’t prove, or some other conspiracy, which you couldn’t show.

No matter how you contrive, manipulate or juggle the facts and laws, what do you do if merely half the people who elected the president just don’t buy it? In case you don’t get it, that makes 30 million really mad people.

We are five seats in the U.S. Senate away from this having been a possibility.