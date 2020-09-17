Mailbag letters

Take advantage of help with the cause
What on earth is going on with the city council?
It would cost the city thousands of dollars to tear down the Cumberland Church and haul it away. The group trying to save it should be given that money to get it moved and start on the restoration. The nearby city park land it is going to should be donated to the cause which saves the city so much of expense of themselves building a community center for small events at some near future time.
Instead you are charging them? Come on — wise up. Take advantage of such help with the cause — given for free!
Eve Bennett
Albany
Complete these other projects
Why do we need a bridge that is seismically unsafe, unattractive and going nowhere, and that will cost us taxes to maintain?
In its proposed location, the bridge would lead to the Alan Berg Natural Area, where crime, drugs and unsanitary conditions among the homeless make it a doubtful recreational destination. The new bridge will have walking/biking paths for anyone who wants to go to that side of the river.
If the city has extra funds and wants to do something special for tax-paying residents, how about building a bike path to Monroe (the city bought the train tracks to Monroe some years ago for that purpose) or to Albany? Since COVID-19, more people are biking. We could use more bike paths.
The city could provide better safety on the bike path along Highway 99W. Curbing is needed between the bike path and Highway 99W just a bit south of Circle Boulevard, where all the broken glass and trash washes onto the path.
The city could create a safe footpath and place to put non-motorized watercraft into the Willamette River at the south end of Willamette Park. Lots of kayakers and folks with inner tubes risk the steep path through the blackberry vines to have a longer trip in the river.
If the city can afford the upkeep on an unattractive bridge to nowhere we want to go, I thought I’d make some alternative suggestions for possible improvements to our recreational life, projects I’d much rather see completed.
Mishele Mennett
Corvallis
Piece was a refreshing journey
What a refreshing journey back to what journalism used to be the Sept. 6 piece so aptly titled “Diversity of Thought” was.
Caitlyn M. May, the reporter, should be hired by the Associated Press to teach their deplorable writers what reporting is all about. All different points of view were treated with respect, even the predictably politically correct ones by Professor Adam Schwartz of Oregon State University. I hope the reporter did not waste her time trying to find another professor to add yet a different view.
Diversity of skin color has taken over what used to be diversity of thought in academia. Thus wasting the minds of our youth is a crime against civil rights.
H.R. Richner
Albany
What are dangers of hearing views?
In the Sept. 6 article “Diversity of Thought,” Professor Schwartz is quoted as saying “The concept of diversity of thought is really dangerous.”
I have three follow-up questions: (1) What are specific dangers of hearing views contrary to one’s own? (2) What specific thoughts or views (in his opinion) should be banned from public discourse because they may be dangerous? (3) Who should be the authority to decide if a contrary viewpoint should be allowed discussion? I look forward to his answers.
Jonathan Christie
Scio
Douglas fir is fire-resistant
Perhaps those who worry about climate change should consider the well-established reputation of the mature Douglas fir as a fire-resistant species.
Laurence “Larry” Daley
Corvallis
