Mailbag letters

Take advantage of help with the cause

What on earth is going on with the city council?

It would cost the city thousands of dollars to tear down the Cumberland Church and haul it away. The group trying to save it should be given that money to get it moved and start on the restoration. The nearby city park land it is going to should be donated to the cause which saves the city so much of expense of themselves building a community center for small events at some near future time.

Instead you are charging them? Come on — wise up. Take advantage of such help with the cause — given for free!

Eve Bennett

Albany

Complete these other projects

Why do we need a bridge that is seismically unsafe, unattractive and going nowhere, and that will cost us taxes to maintain?

In its proposed location, the bridge would lead to the Alan Berg Natural Area, where crime, drugs and unsanitary conditions among the homeless make it a doubtful recreational destination. The new bridge will have walking/biking paths for anyone who wants to go to that side of the river.