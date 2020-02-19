Mailbag: New Way Forward Act is truly scary

In a recent letter to the editor, Mr. Robert Harris stated Republicans should fear Trump's base, that Trump has armed military, police and bikers (an odd addition) behind him and any Republican who crosses him must fear for their lives (Mailbag, Feb. 9).

I find Mr. Harris' assertions both laughable and offensive. I voted for Trump, and therefore I must be part of his base who other Republicans should fear.

What really strikes fear in me is not the military, the police or law-abiding gun owners but a little-known piece of legislation currently before Congress called the New Way Forward Act. Sponsors of this act include "The Squad" and other left-wing lunatics.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

One would think the mainstream media (CNN, MSNBC, NBC, etc.) would be throwing a parade in support of this act but have remained largely silent. Why? Because they want this legislation to pass unnoticed by us citizens. I won't give specifics on this act but will summarize some low-lights and encourage all readers to read the content of this act.