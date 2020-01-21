Mailbag: No more delays on traffic safety

The third fatality in South Corvallis recently marks an ongoing frustration for those living in this part of town. The flashing lights that were intended for the crosswalk at the First Alternative grocery and Papa's Pizza have not been working since they were knocked over by an unsafe driver last summer.

The community has been asking for upgraded safety features for more than 10 years. A proposed bike path taking walkers and bikers off the highway has been an idea for more than 10 years. Does it really take 10 years to get this done? That seems inefficient and has proven dangerous.

The off-ramp heading south is an area where cars are already going fast as they ease into Fourth Street traffic heading south. The merging cars seem to speed up here, and going unsafe speeds as they head into Southtown. It feels very unsafe to ride your bike in this area as there have been too many accidents here over the years.

The city of Corvallis must prioritize the well-being of walkers and bikers here. This is too high a price to pay for inactivity by the city, and the responsibility lies with the Corvallis Public Works Department, ODOT and our city councilors and mayor to make this right.

Miriam Edell

Corvallis

