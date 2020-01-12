Mailbag: Not all conspiracies are paranoid delusions

Dr. Paul deLespinasse writes some informative, useful pieces, but his column “Don’t Fall for Conspiracy Theories” isn't one of them.

Spouting the phrase “conspiracy theory” to inject doubt, weaken or attack ideas, versions of events or disliked parties is a common political propaganda technique deployed by idle thinkers, the chronically uninformed or the generally lazy and intellectually dismissive.

How would you know either way? By looking at facts, logic, real experts, diverse sourcing, authoritative articles, background info, inconsistencies and errors, not bringing in the poppycock phrase “conspiracy theory.”

Conspiracies happen. It’s a fact. Daniel Ellsburg, “Mother of All Whistleblowers,” explained most conspiracies remain secret by their nature — involving few, attempts to maintain operational secrecy and quashing attempts at exposure.

The twin, co-dependent notion of stigmatizing “conspiracy theory” blather is that if something was a conspiracy, our great news media (especially PBS) would get right on it, discover the truth, and tell us all about it. You’d even hear it on the nightly news! (Go ahead, laugh.)