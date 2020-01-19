Mailbag: Speed bumps could reduce traffic deaths

Mexico, India and other countries have solved the issue of safe crossings by building very large traffic speed bumps in the street. The bumps require drivers to essentially stop, sometimes a dozen times in a quarter of a mile.

The bumps are expected and respected and are very effective as traffic controls. They are inexpensive to construct and require no electricity. They do their job, night and day, protecting the innocent.

Will ODOT adopt this simple, effective method of traffic control? No, because it would inconvenience drivers. So more kids and bicyclists will die. Cars (and trucks) rule our culture. I won't hold my breath waiting for sensible changes from ODOT.

Kirk Nevin

Corvallis

