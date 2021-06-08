 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Thank you for being our police
The Corvallis police with whom I have had contact have been friendly and respectful.

I know your job is not easy. Hang in there. I call on all of us to honor our police for the job they do. You know we all need you. May God watch over you. Thank you for being our police.

Stanley Miles

Corvallis

 

