Mailbag: That is all the reward we need

It is hard not to agree with Dianne Nelson (June 1, “First to get shots should be rewarded)) regarding the vaccine lottery in Oregon and other states.
Those of us who believed in the science, not politics, had a difficult time finding and getting our shots. Now that they are more readily available, people are still saying no unless they get something in return. Well, my thought on that is that we were already rewarded when we joined millions of others who knew that without getting the vaccine, we would never get back to a semi-normal life.
We can be proud of that early decision. We are protecting ourselves, strangers and those we love. That is all the reward I need.
Betty Shelton
Albany