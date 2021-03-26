Mailbag: The lust for power is addictive

I am conservative.

Only one person in 60 years has asked what that means but many assume they know. It’s a lifestyle. I make decisions slowly, digesting information along the way. I don’t spend money easily, mine or yours. I trust people and give them more than one chance, deserved or not. I seldom argue, although I have been known to defend someone being mistreated.

I do not do demonstrations or protests. To me, their basic tenet is the threat of violence. Riots too often follow. Society’s throwaway mentality is wasteful. I repair things. I treat others civilly, with respect. Am I perfect? No.

Like them or not, the Ten Commandments and the Golden Rule are worthwhile maxims to follow. They help regulate order. The constant attacks, false accusations, manufactured “evidence,” harassment, threats against employees, mobbing, bullying and generally disgusting behaviors during the last four years were despicable. None matches my conservative civility ethics, but they achieved their goal: garnering votes. Social media responses were understandable, but neither my style nor my preference.