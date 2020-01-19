Mailbag: Unsigned editorials an affront to readers

An unsigned editorial is an oxymoron — a contradiction of terms! By definition an editorial is an opinion, which is distinguished from a news article by the fact that it can be attributed to a specific person or at least source. Then one can look at the source or person and make some assessment of the view presented. Readers of the Democrat-Herald/Corvallis Gazette Times have been denied this ability since the publishers saw fit to terminate editor Mike McInally.
I have been angered by this many mornings, but the article "Albany Mayor's Stance on ADUs Is Folly" (Editorial, Jan. 10) provoked this letter. Clearly an opinion! But whose?
A newspaper without an editor is like a ship without a rudder.
The loss of independent local newspapers is a threat to our democracy. And unsigned editorials are the tip of the iceberg. Willing and proud to sign my name.
Sharon Gisler
Albany