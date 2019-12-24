Mailbag: We used to have great presidents

“The Constitution is the guide which I never will abandon." George Washington, first U.S. president.

“I desire to declare that the principle that will govern me in the high duty to which my country calls me is a strict adherence to the letter and spirit of the Constitution as it was designed by those who framed it.” Martin Van Buren, eighth U.S. president.

“One great object of the Constitution was to restrain majorities from oppressing minorities or encroaching upon their just rights.” James K. Polk, 11th U.S. president.

“We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution.” Abraham Lincoln, 16th U.S. president.

"I think a basic principle of our Constitution is nobody is above the law." Barack Obama, 44th U.S. president.

John S. Dearing

Corvallis

