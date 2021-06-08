Mailbag: Worst outcome is spreading COVID

As I observe our behavior in this COVID-world, I see two destructive personal qualities our society is too often manifesting: anger and selfishness.
I understand and empathize with the strain that we are all feeling as we meet, on a daily basis, the unwanted challenges that the pandemic has presented. But if we are to successfully address these troubles, raging against whatever (you name it) or always putting our needs before others’ will not work.
The worst scenario is not getting COVID ourselves; the worst outcome is giving COVID to another.
David R. Grube, MD
Philomath