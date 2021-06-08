Mailbag: Writer responds to other writers

I need to reply to letters posted in the May 21 Mailbag posted by Charles Farley and Ella Wulff!

Mr. Farley was so kind to tell me if I would research facts, I would understand why I was so misinformed. According to the information I received from the editor of the paper, the 5% of the presumptive cases make up are added to the total.

If they report 500 cases each day and 5% are presumptive, after a week you have what amounts to a large number of presumptive, but not a true number of cases.

I find all this does is scare people into fearing more than necessary!

To Ella Wulff, I would like to respond to her letter about my not accepting the Oregon kicker refund. You are wrong in guessing I would refuse my refund. The kicker fund is a guess of what will happen when the budget is settled. I have a hard time understanding just why this would cause a response to my concern about the true stating of the confirmed COVID-19 reports.

Robert Wilson

Albany

