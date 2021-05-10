Maya
MAYA is 6 years old and weighs 40 pounds. YES, I know - I am a pit mix, but just... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Twenty-eight mid-valley schools have active COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the most recent data from the Oregon Health Authority.
- Updated
Benton County was scheduled to increase to extreme COVID transmission risk this week for the first time since March, but a last-minute reversa…
- Updated
A local nonprofit lost thousands of pounds of goods meant to help food-insecure mid-valley residents on Thursday when its truck fell victim to…
DEAR ABBY: After a bad breakup, a good friend and her husband offered me a room in their home. They have two wonderful teenagers. Then the pan…
- Updated
Multiple agencies responded to a large structure fire in Tangent on Saturday afternoon, at approximately 12:40 p.m. The cause of the fire is u…
- Updated
On Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority announced 763 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases across the state as well as five deaths. O…
- Updated
Using a term fitting for his profession, hydrologist John Selker likened the start of the PEEP-Alert project to getting caught in a sneaker wave.
- Updated
An 80-year-old Dallas woman died Friday morning in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 223 in Polk County.
Becki Goslow was in her element Friday.
- Updated
Neighbors of a proposed 12-acre solar farm east of Albany are voicing opposition to the project.