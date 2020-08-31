SimpliSafe - Get 20% off + free HD security camera + 2 free months of 24/7 monitoring

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
SimpliSafe is Home Security. Done Right. Engineered with a single focus: to protect. More than easy to use – downright delightful. All at prices that are fair and honest.
Get 20% off + free HD security camera + 2 free months of 24/7 monitoring!
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!