1 lane of Mill City bridge to open by Dec. 22

Knoll said that it has taken longer to paint the bridge than anticipated due to “varying temperature conditions and moisture.”

“We had originally planned for the painting to be completed in October, before the cooler fall weather, but the fire prevented us from doing that,” Knoll said in a recent report to city officials. “Heaters and dehumidifiers have been brought in to provide a remedy to the moist and humid conditions so proper painting could occur.”

Knoll said the project required existing paint and rust to be removed by sandblasting and in some cases hand scraping. That is followed by a prime coat and two coats of paint.

“A stripe coat with a brush is required on all of the rivets, steel beam welds and joints for the prime and paint coats,” Knoll said. “The intent is to do it correctly so we do not have to come back again and to restore this bridge for quite some time. The finished project will make this bridge so it is a welcome historic and functional feature for the city.”

The project is being overseen by the Linn County Road Department and is being paid for in part by an $8.1 million TIGER Grant, which will include refurbishing of the community’s Mill City historic railroad pedestrian bridge, which is limited to pedestrian usage only, and improvements on Broadway St.