12 new COVID-19 cases in Linn County

Linn County recorded 12 new or presumptive COVID-19 cases Tuesday — significantly above average — while Benton County added three cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
There were 302 new cases statewide, bringing the total to 21,774.
There were no COVID-19 related deaths in either county, although there were 11 new deaths statewide bringing the total to 368.
Linn County has had 296 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, with 11,373 negative tests. Benton County has had 171 cases and six deaths, with 8,854 negative tests.
Other new cases were reported in the following counties: Clackamas, 23; Clatsop, 4; Columbia, 5; Crook, 1; Curry, 2; Deschutes, 5; Douglas, 5; Hood River, 8; Jackson, 12; Jefferson, 6; Josephine, 9; Klamath, 3; Lane, 6; Lincoln, 2; Malheur, 19; Marion, 42; Morrow, 6; Multnomah, 60; Polk, 5; Umatilla, 16; Union, 1; Wasco, 2; Washington, 431; and Yamhill, 4.
All of the new deaths associated with COVID-19 are among people who had underlying medical conditions.
They are: a 59-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on May 22 and died on Aug. 7 at OHSU; a 105-year-old woman in Clackamas County who died on July 5, in her residence; a 93-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 23 and died on Aug. 8 in her residence; a 78-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on May 7 and died on July 27 in her residence; a 71-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 23 and died on Aug. 5 in her residence; a 79-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Aug. 8 at Providence Portland Medical Center; a 75-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on April 7 and died on June 10 in his residence; a 66-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on May 31 and died on June 14 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center; a 77-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 16 and died on June 30 in his residence; a 78-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 27 and died on July 7 at Providence Portland Medical Center; and an 82-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on April 8 and died on July 12 in his residence.
There were 49,536 new cases in the United States on Monday, which brought the total number odf cases to 5.14 million and 164,000 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 20.1 million cases and 737,000 deaths.
