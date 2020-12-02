17th annual Trees for Scholarships auction goes online

SWEET HOME — The 17th annual Trees for Scholarships auction will still be colorful and lots of fun, it just isn’t going to be held at Sweet Home High School as it has in the past, according to Jamie Melcher of the Sweet Home Alumni Foundation.

This year’s gala event is going to be held online, but organizers hope mid-valley families will continue to provide strong support by bidding on the 15 trees decorated and donated by local businesses.

Last year’s event grossed a record $43,500 with 16 trees. The foundation presented Sweet Home High School graduates with more than $54,000 in scholarships.

Melcher said there are 15 trees in this year’s auction. Photos and information about each tree will be on the Trees for Scholarships Faceook page starting about noon on Thursday.

“People can bid on each tree until noon on Saturday,” Melcher said. “We will close the bidding and then check with each of the high bidders to make sure everything is in order.”

At 5 p.m. Steve Thorpe and Jim Hagle will announce winners from the Chamber of Commerce office on Facebook Live.

In past years, the event has included an evening of refreshments, a hearty buffet meal, decadent desserts and a variety of entertainment.