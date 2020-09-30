3 transported after Wednesday crash

SCIO — Three persons were transported after a two-vehicle head-on collision at the intersection of Fish Hatchery Drive and Richardson Gap Road about 11:10 a.m. Wednesday.

Involved in the crash were a mini-van and pickup truck.

Two persons were transported by ambulance to the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis and a third person was transported by air ambulance to an unknown hospital, according to Lt. Brandon Fountain of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Both vehicles went through the intersection sign and a fence, before coming to rest into a field on the northwest corner of Fish Hatchery Drive and Richardson Gap Road.

The Linn County Road Department provided traffic control and assisted Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputies at the scene.

A deputy used a drone to record aerial views of the crash site.

The Scio Fire District also responded to the call.

In July 2018, Albany Mayor Sharon Konopa and her husband Stephen were involved in a two-car accident at the same spot. Konopa’s car was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign. Konopa’s 2017 Toyota RAV 4 rolled three times before coming to rest in the same field as Wednesday’s accident.

Four persons, including the mayor, were injured in that crash.

