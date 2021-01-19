300 line up for region's first mass vaccination clinic

“I am so glad that we are getting to do this,” Bass said. “The quicker we do this, the quicker we can get back to normalcy.”

Sharon Butterfield said she and her husband knew they would get shots as soon as their turns came.

“We miss social interaction,” she said.

Ben Schosha, 51, said he was “absolutely” ready to get his shot.

“I have no issues with the vaccines, and I’m glad to get it,” Schosha said. “I have no fears, no worries about it.”

Schosha said he was getting a shot because he works for the Benton County Juvenile Department.

Samaritan RN Kylie Stillman provided Schosha with his shot.

Mid-valley residents were required to preregister and were provided with a health questionnaire when they arrived at the fairgrounds.

Outside Willamette Hall, eligible residents who signed up for the shots had their temperature taken and were asked to sanitize their hands.

Inside the hall, tables filled with a mixture of Linn County and Samaritan employees went over the health questions.