4 new COVID-19 cases in Linn, 181 statewide

PORTLAND — Linn County added four new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, although deaths remained at nine, according to the Oregon Health authority’s daily report.

Benton County had no new cases.

Statewide, there were 181 new cases for a total of 8,265, and three deaths — all Marion County residents — bringing the death total to 207.

The largest number of confirmed cases, 1,706, is among adults ages 20 to 29, although there have been no deaths in that age group. There have been 1,525 cases in the 30 to 39 age groups; 1,436 in the 40 to 49 age group; 1,254 in the 50 to 59 age group; 41 in the 60 to 69 age group, 56 in the 70 to 79 age group and 97 among those 80 or older.

In addition to the four new cases in Linn County, other new cases were reported in Clackamas, 1; Coos, 1; Deschutes, 10; Jackson, 5; Jefferson, 12; Josephine, 2; Klamath, 3; Lake, 2; Lane, 7; Lincoln, 3; Malheur, 7; Marion, 25; Multnomah, 38; Polk, 2; Umatilla, 9; Union, 10; Wasco, 1; Washington, 18; and Yamhill, 3.

The deaths were two men and one woman, all from Marion County.

Oregon’s 205th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man who tested positive on June 18 and died on June 29, in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.