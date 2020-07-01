4 new COVID-19 cases in Linn, 181 statewide

PORTLAND — Linn County added four new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, although deaths remained at nine, according to the Oregon Health authority’s daily report.
Benton County had no new cases.
Statewide, there were 181 new cases for a total of 8,265, and three deaths — all Marion County residents — bringing the death total to 207.
The largest number of confirmed cases, 1,706, is among adults ages 20 to 29, although there have been no deaths in that age group. There have been 1,525 cases in the 30 to 39 age groups; 1,436 in the 40 to 49 age group; 1,254 in the 50 to 59 age group; 41 in the 60 to 69 age group, 56 in the 70 to 79 age group and 97 among those 80 or older.
In addition to the four new cases in Linn County, other new cases were reported in Clackamas, 1; Coos, 1; Deschutes, 10; Jackson, 5; Jefferson, 12; Josephine, 2; Klamath, 3; Lake, 2; Lane, 7; Lincoln, 3; Malheur, 7; Marion, 25; Multnomah, 38; Polk, 2; Umatilla, 9; Union, 10; Wasco, 1; Washington, 18; and Yamhill, 3.
The deaths were two men and one woman, all from Marion County.
Oregon’s 205th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man who tested positive on June 18 and died on June 29, in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
The state’s 206th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man who tested positive on June 19 and died on June 29, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.
The 207th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman who tested positive on June 12 and died on June 27, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.
Beginning today, Wednesday, Oregonians will be required to wear face masks or shields in public spaces, including businesses and government buildings.
Masks and face shields are not required when eating or drinking, or when a person is participating in extreme physical activity such as exercising, singing or playing an instrument.
“From the beginning of the reopening process, I have said that reopening comes with the risk of seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases beyond our health systems’ capacity to test, trace, and isolate them,” Gov. Kate Brown said. “Over the last month, we have seen the disease spread at an alarming rate in both urban and rural counties. The upcoming July 4th holiday weekend is a critical point for Oregon in this pandemic, and we can all make a difference.
“Modeling from the Oregon Health Authority shows that if we don’t take further action to reduce the spread of the disease, our hospitals could be overwhelmed by new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations within weeks.”
