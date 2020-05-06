4 Republicans seek Linn commissioners' seat

Four Republicans are seeking the Position 3 seat on the Linn County Board of Commissioners currently held by Will Tucker.
State Rep. Sherrie Sprenger of Lacomb, who has represented District 17 in the Legislature since 2008, will square off against Kerry Johnson of Scio and William Schrader and Jack Tacy, both of Lebanon, in the May 19 primary.
Tucker announced in June that he would not seek a fourth term in office.
Tucker said he wants to spend more time with his grandchildren and other family members and to travel to all 50 states. He also has trained to work with the American Red Cross in disaster relief situations.
Tucker said that one of his proudest accomplishments as a commissioner was working with his fellow commissioners Roger Nyquist and John Lindsey, the city of Lebanon, Samaritan Health Services and the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs to develop the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home in Lebanon.
Scott Brusland of Lebanon is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination in the Position 3 primary.
Republican incumbent Roger Nyquist is running unopposed in the primary for the Position 1 seat.
Kerry Johnson
Age: 58
Family: husband, Douglas; two grown children
Residence: Scio
Occupation: Chairman of the board for Willamette Community Bank; business manager for the Douglas M. Johnson DMD dental office
Education: Scio High School, diploma; Oregon Bankers Directors College
Public service: Linn County Budget Committee, Linn County Fair Board, Oregon Racing Commission
When Republican Kerry Johnson announced her candidacy for the Linn County Board of Commissioners in January, she said that as a lifelong resident of the county, “this is where my heart is.”
Although departing Commissioner Will Tucker has endorsed Rep. Sherrie Sprenger for the position he is vacating, it was Tucker who appointed Johnson to the county Budget Committee last year.
She has also served on the Linn County Fair Board for 16 years.
“During my time on the Budget Committee, I have become familiar with the overwhelming need from parts of our community that faces struggles,” Johnson said when announcing her candidacy. “There are many improvements we can make on critical public services. These are the issues where I want to lead and make a difference as a Linn County commissioner.”
Johnson noted that she has deep roots in Linn County.
"I have spent my whole life in Linn County," she said. "I live on the same property in Scio where I was born, just like my mother. This community has been my whole life."
Johnson’s priorities as a county commissioner would include:
Responding to the pandemic: "I promise to use all my experience to lessen the blow this pandemic will have on our small businesses and people unexpectedly unemployed," she said.
Being a voice for working families: "The Legislature and state government are intent on ruining family wage jobs in Oregon. We need local leadership that will stand up for small businesses and allow them to do that they do best: create jobs!"
Agriculture: "Linn County is home to some of the best farming land in Oregon. I will ensure that our farmers and ranchers stay competitive, hold the federal government accountable for denying us access to our timber lands and stand up for rural ways of life."
Sherrie Sprenger
Age: 59
Family: Husband Kyle, one grown son
Residence: Lacomb area
Occupation: State representative, District 17
Education: Bachelor of science in management and communications, Corban University, Salem
Public service: Linn County Compensation Board, Linn County Budget Committee, state Fair Dismissal Appeals Board, Linn-Benton-Lincoln ESD Budget Committee, Lebanon Community School Board
State Rep. Sherrie Sprenger said her decision to seek a seat on the Linn County Board of Commissioners was made because, after serving for 12 years in the Oregon Legislature, “it’s time to come home.”
“I want to bring my experience and energy to the county commission to work effectively for the people of Linn County,” Sprenger said. “I think I can bridge the gap between state and local government and help get things done.”
Sprenger said helping people navigate “the often confusing government process to get their issues addressed” is her goal.
“One of my most memorable moments was helping a widow bring home the remains of her MIA husband from the Vietnam War after 45 years,” Sprenger said.
Sprenger said she plans to hold 100 meetings throughout Linn County in her first 100 days in office.
Sprenger was appointed to the Legislature in 2008 and had previously worked as a deputy sheriff in Benton and Grant counties. She also chaired the Lebanon School Board.
In the Legislature, she has served as vice chair of the House Judiciary Committee and the House Natural Resources Committee, the House Rules Committee, House Conduct Committee and the Joint Committee on Student Success.
Sprenger said her priorities as a county commissioner would be:
Economic development: "Reduce regulation and red tape for business and development; reach out to welcome new industry and jobs to Linn County and to actively oppose state anti-business policies."
Public safety: "Prioritize financial support for law enforcement; listen and respond to the unique needs on the ground in the communities and from first responders."
Transparency and accessibility: "Hold 100 meetings in first 100 days to listen to the public; develop an attitude of 'How can I help you?' at every county interface; enhance technology so meetings, staff and commissioners can reach people wherever they are."
William Schrader
Age: 46
Family: Married with two sons and a daughter
Residence: Lebanon
Occupation: Manager of a financial institution; experience in banking
Education: Lebanon High School, Linn-Benton Community College
Public service: St. John’s Lutheran Church, Habitat for Humanity, SOLVE and area food banks
William Schrader wants to serve as a Linn County commissioner “because I want to bring new ideas and ways of doing things to the table. I am not a career politician. I want to use the skills and knowledge that have made me so successful in the financial industry to increase oversight and ethics in the county. This is my home where I have lived, and I want this to be the great place I know for my children and theirs.”
Schrader’s goals as a commissioners would be:
Widen Interstate 5: "I want to see I-5 widened. Nine months out of the year, especially on Sundays, it’s a parking lot going northbound and the residents of Linn County should not have to deal with the state's inaction to widen this."
Restore LCSO traffic team: "I want to see the Sheriff's Office fund a traffic team again. The speeds on Highway 34, especially between I-5 and Corvallis, are extremely dangerous. OSP does not have the coverage and manpower to make a dent and does not even have 24-hour coverage."
Courthouse security: "I want to see the county find ways to secure our courthouse. We are one of the only courthouses in the state that does not use metal detectors to protect our citizens and employees."
Jack W. Tacy
Age: 31
Family: Two sisters and three brothers
Residence: Lebanon
Occupation: Equipment operator and owner of North Santiam Coffee Co.
Education: High school diploma
Public service: No previous public service
Jack Tacy said his two priorities as a county commissioner would be to reduce salaries for county commissioners and impose a two-term limit for commissioners.
“I’m probably not the best option for county commissioner, but if elected, when you call my office I’ll answer and treat your problem like it’s my problem,” Tacy said.
