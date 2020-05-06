4 Republicans seek Linn commissioners' seat

Education: Lebanon High School, Linn-Benton Community College

Public service: St. John’s Lutheran Church, Habitat for Humanity, SOLVE and area food banks

William Schrader wants to serve as a Linn County commissioner “because I want to bring new ideas and ways of doing things to the table. I am not a career politician. I want to use the skills and knowledge that have made me so successful in the financial industry to increase oversight and ethics in the county. This is my home where I have lived, and I want this to be the great place I know for my children and theirs.”

Schrader’s goals as a commissioners would be:

Widen Interstate 5: "I want to see I-5 widened. Nine months out of the year, especially on Sundays, it’s a parking lot going northbound and the residents of Linn County should not have to deal with the state's inaction to widen this."

Restore LCSO traffic team: "I want to see the Sheriff's Office fund a traffic team again. The speeds on Highway 34, especially between I-5 and Corvallis, are extremely dangerous. OSP does not have the coverage and manpower to make a dent and does not even have 24-hour coverage."