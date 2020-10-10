4 vie for Linn County commissioner's seat

Three key issues he sees for the county:

• The economy: "2020 has been a rough year for everyone. Between COVID-19 and the wildfires, we have taken an economic hit that we need to recover from. I want to work to cut the red tape to get our businesses open and growing, while still keeping our people safe. We can do that by working with business owners, nonprofits and regulators to come up with solutions, while still keeping our government small."

• Growth: "The economic hits of the last few years have driven many people to move to find better opportunities. Oregon is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, and that growth is something we can tap into. I want to work to help our county grow, while still keeping the small-town community feel that we all love. I believe that we can do that by working together to help small businesses start and thrive while keeping our communities someplace that people want to call home."

• Youth: "The youth of Linn County face serious challenges in education. Many of our youth struggle with finding direction. Unlike what has been pushed by big government, not all of our kids will go to college, so the question becomes, what do they do? This is where the community college and trade schools come in. We need to work to expand opportunities for the future of our youth."

“As a small government libertarian, I am committed to working to improve our communities through building partnerships and empowering our people to help each other without government mandates,” Wade said. “We can come together as a county because it is what is best for us, not because a government tells us that we have to.”

Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.

