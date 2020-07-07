56-year-old woman is Linn County's 10th COVID-19 death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Linn County has recorded its 10th COVID-19 death, one of five statewide according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Oregon’s 218th COVID-19-related death was a 56-year-old woman with underlying medical conditions who had tested positive on May 27 and died Sunday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.

The other fatalities — all of whom had underlying medical conditions — were a 93-year-old man in Multnomah County; a 74-year-old woman in Yamhill County; and an 80-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman from Marion County.

Their names have not been released.

The statewide death toll is 220 as of Tuesday.

There were 219 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 10,605. New cases were reported in the following counties: Multnomah, 52; Washington, 27; Marion, 23; Umatilla, 20; Clackamas, 18; Yamhill, Lane, 16 each; Malheur, 7; Polk, 6; Union, 5; Coos, 4; Douglas, Hood River, Josephine, 3 each; Benton, Columbia, Wasco, Jefferson and Morrow, 2 each; Crook, Klamath, Lake, Lincoln, Linn and Wallowa, 1 each.

Health officials say they completed just under 40,000 tests for the virus last week (June 28-July 5), and 5.3% of them were positive.