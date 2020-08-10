69th annual Albany Veterans Day parade cancelled

“It is with a heavy heart,” Severson said. “This would have been my 49th year associated with the parade. It’s very hard for me not to do it, but it’s something that is beyond our control.”

Severson encourages people to nominate worthy veterans to be honored.

“We need more nominations. There are nomination forms out, but I’ve only gotten two back so far,” he said.

The Albany Veterans Day Parade has long been known as the largest Veterans Day parade west of the Mississippi. It is now listed as the third-largest Veterans Day parade in the nation, with the city of Albany designated as a national regional Veterans Day site.

“We are proud of these designations and grateful for the strong support we receive throughout the community,” Louisiana said. “We now ask everyone for their understanding on this hard decision and we look to Veterans Day 2021 to host the parade once again.”

Albany Mayor Sharon Konopa said cancelling the parade was the right thing to do.

“I think it was a good choice — although a very hard decision — to cancel since many of our veterans and those attending the parade are senior citizens,” Mayor Sharon Konopa said. “That is our most vulnerable population for the coronavirus. We want to protect them and not subject them to any sort of virus.”

