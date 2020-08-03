A look back at July's top stories and galleries

Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

An article on Sweet Home boy Zachary Maynard dying as a hero was the Democrat-Herald and Gazette-Times' most read story for July.

Other top stories for July at the Democrat-Herald included an article about the life of a young mail carrier killed in a car crash, a Lebanon couple accused of racketeering and a couple's efforts to restore the historic Santiam Pass Ski Lodge.