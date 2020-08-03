A look back at July's top stories and galleries

An article on Sweet Home boy Zachary Maynard dying as a hero was the Democrat-Herald and Gazette-Times' most read story for July.
Other top stories for July at the Democrat-Herald included an article about the life of a young mail carrier killed in a car crash, a Lebanon couple accused of racketeering and a couple's efforts to restore the historic Santiam Pass Ski Lodge.
For the Gazette-Times, other top stories included update on eight new coronavirus cases, scrutiny over a pro police rally in Corvallis and a feature on an Oregon State University graduate's People of Colour clothing line.
Our top online photo galleries from Albany were remembering Ashley Kropf, our evergreen "Stand By Me" gallery photos, the demolition of Oberto Sausage Company and the Linn County 4-H FFA virtual fair.
In Corvallis the top gallery was the aforementioned Ashley Kropf memorial, followed by swimming holes in Benton County, Philomath Frolic fireworks, the Corvallis Thin Blue Line Rally, and a look at the Santiam Pass Ski Lodge.
