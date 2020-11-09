 Skip to main content
A look back at October's top stories

October started off with a visit to a logging site destroyed in the Holiday Farm fire. Nearly a month after the fire, smoke still rose from spots in south eastern Linn County.

Loggers lose millions in fire

We also looked at several aspects of education during this time of COVID. When we visited Alsea school we saw in-person education that included students learning from their personal bubbles.

A free COVID testing event at South Albany High School brought more than 220 people to check if they were carrying the virus. 

Covid testing at South Albany

Our election stories covered several local candidates, including Bobby Duncan who was vying for his 10th term as mayor of Harrisburg.

Election Day in Benton County

Before the month was over we also told the story of salvage logging in the Beachie Creek fire zone, as well as a look at pumpkin patches and introducing the mid-valley to a unique delivery service staffed by robots that is taking shape around the Oregon State University campus. 

Sights and Sounds of salvage logging

 

