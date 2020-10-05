A look back at the fires in the Santiam Canyon

The day after Labor Day our communities were slowly learning the extent of the fires in the Santiam Canyon. One of the first photos we posted from the fire was that of Jennifer Steckler walking her horses Memphis and Shylo two miles into Lyons.

The fire was within two blocks of Steckler's home when she packed two of her horses and two of her friend's horses in a trailer and began walking the other two of her horses out of the canyon.

After walking Memphis and Shylo the two miles into Lyons, she swapped out Memphis for another of her horses. "We turned left onto Hwy 226 south," Steckler wrote in an email. "Shylo got pooped out so I pulled Willie Nelson out of my trailer to walk and put Shylo in trailer.

"So there was four horses in trailer and I knew I had to walk two horses out of this canyon," Steckler continued. "Memphis and Willie Nelson walked with me another five miles down Hwy 226. A young man who had an empty trailer ... stopped and rescued Memphis and Willie Nelson. His name was Cole. He was my angel that day of fire and hell."

The man joined Steckler and her friend to caravan the six animals to her mother-in-law's property near Stayton.

"My horse are my life. I live to love them," Steckler said.