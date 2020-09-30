ABC House child abuse prevention training goes on-line

Rust is the father of a 3-year-old daughter and 6-month-old son.

“This program touches us,” Rust said. “We want to learn about children’s behaviors and help prevent child abuse in our own communities.”

Rust said taking the training online wasn’t difficult, because the company has been working with clients online for months.

The ABC House building isn’t open to the general public, so Accuity employees took a virtual tour and staff members described their work responsibilities before the training began.

Simmons said training class sizes have ranged from three to more than 30.

“We would prefer to keep class numbers to a maximum of 35 or so, because even though the program is online, we encourage lots of discussion,” Simmons said.

Simmons added that some class members from other states as well as foreign countries have participated.

Simmons said that since most area schools are not offering face-to-face learning, ABC House is also providing online educational programs for elementary, middle school and high school students.

“So far, we’ve trained 222 students,” Simmons said.