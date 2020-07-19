After 2 careers, 56 year-year run, Ralph Wyatt navigates retirement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a teenager, Ralph Wyatt knew what he didn’t want to do in life when he graduated from Neah-Kah-Nie High School in 1957.

“I didn’t want to work with my hands,” Wyatt said. “I didn’t want to be a fisherman, work in lumber mills or on a dairy farm.”

And although he didn’t do any of those things, his two 28-year-careers — first as a colonel in the U.S. Air Force and then as the administrative officer for Linn County — required extensive hands-on skills, even though he wasn’t pulling fishing nets or firing up chainsaws on a daily basis.

Wyatt was an only child and his father was a log truck driver, who moved his young family from Oregon to California and back, landing on the Oregon coast. His mother was from Oregon and his father from California. They met on a farm near Corvallis. Wyatt was born in Oregon City.

Wyatt, who turns 81 Monday, plans to start yet another career Friday — retirement — although his last day in the office will be Thursday.

“I like working with people,” Wyatt said of why he kept working long after others usually retire. “And this has been a very good organization to be associated with.”