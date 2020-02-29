Albany aquatics recreation programs manager Rob Romancier retires

Former Albany aquatics recreation programs manager Rob Romancier is the kind of guy who came to work an hour early every Friday so he could tell a few jokes to the senior citizens who show up weekly.
But next Friday, Romancier can sleep in, read the paper and enjoy a second cup of coffee.
Romancier, who has managed the city pool and coached high school and club swimming and water polo here since 1993, is on what he calls “me time.”
The nearly 60-year-old Romancier has retired so he can go hunting, fishing and spend more time with his wife and two grown children.
Employee Scott Jackson summarized Romancier’s management style as family-oriented.
“He’s been a true mentor to me,” he said. “It’s amazing watching him walk around and see stuff to pick up or do.”
Fellow staffer Amy Bennett added, “He’s the kind of guy who will never ask someone to do something he wouldn’t do himself.”
Until the city hires a new manager, Jackson and Bennett will pick up Romancier’s tasks as part of their daily routines.
“It has been wonderful,” Romancier said of his tenure. “I will sincerely miss interacting with the staff and with the public. I just want time to do things with my wife and kids while I’m still in good health. I want to be able to go hunting and fishing with my son and friends or to the coast with my wife.”
Romancier’s family moved to Oregon from the east coast when he was in middle school. His father worked for the U.S. Forest Service.
“I was not happy at first. I didn’t want to leave my friends,” he said.
Romancier was a freestyle swimmer at Crescent Valley High and after graduating in 1979 was planning to do the same at Southern Oregon College (now Southern Oregon University), when he broke his collarbone playing touch football.
“The opening day of practice, I worked with a kick board and saw some guys come in with a yellow ball,” he said. “That’s when I found out about water polo.”
He later transferred to the University of Oregon where he majored in physical education with a minor in business.
It’s also where he met his future wife, Babette, a talented Duck distance-swimmer from Enumclaw, Washington.
“I was a walk-on and she was on full scholarship,” he said. “I couldn’t keep up with her at anything over eight laps.”
The couple have two grown children, Zack, 21, of Albany, and Briana, 26, who lives in Portland.
Both Romanciers have been heavily involved in coaching for decades. Babette coaches at both the high school level and club levels.
Rob’s career began running YMCA programs in Albany, Tillamook and Portland.
“I started the midnight basketball program in Portland,” he said. “It was for gang kids. They had to listen to a 30-minute talk from people like former NBA player Maurice Lucas and other successful people. Senator Ron Wyden was a referee one night.”
Romancier learned about the Albany job by accident in 1993.
“We were doing some remodeling and I called Gus Arnzner, who was the pool director,” he said. “I was calling about some cabinets he had built and he thought I was calling to ask about his job, since he was moving.”
He was hired as an administrator within the Greater Albany Public Schools. That changed in 2005, when the city assumed management of the community pool at South Albany High School, rolling it in with the COOL Pool at Swanson Park and the paddle boats at Waverly Lake.
All told, Romancier is responsible for a staff of more than 60 people.
“We are lucky to have a great staff,” he said. “Some pools have a terrible time hiring good employees. We don’t have that problem.”
Romancier’s career has been notable. In 1983, he coached the Marist High School tennis team to a state championship. His Albany water polo teams — both men and women — have won numerous district and state titles. His teams’ combined water polo record is 894 wins, 250 losses and 3 ties. He helped design the COOL Pool, initiated hamster balls and a zip line, and turned the community pool into an official Air Force training site.
But there have also been lean times due to budget cuts. There have been employee layoffs and a scramble to keep the pool funded. Closure has threatened it three times.
“The most fun has been watching young people come to work and grow in their jobs and do great things,” Romancier said. “At the state tournament last week, (former West Albany swimmer) Joseph Laughlin, who still holds several records here, sat with me. So many great people have come through here. I love hearing about what they are doing.”
The city of Albany has begun searching for Romancier’s replacement.
“I’ve got four-and-a-half page of notes for the next person,” he said. “It’s stuff like where I buy things or who to contact for this or that.”
Although it was clear that taking down photos of his former swimmers and water polo teams from his office was difficult, Romancier said he isn’t sad about his decision to retire.
“My wife is both excited and nervous to have me at home,” he said. “She has a brother who ranches in Montana and I have a brother who runs a cattle feedlot in Yakima. I can swing a hammer, screed concrete. There will be plenty of things to do.”