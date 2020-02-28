Albany attorney is new Linn County Judge

Judging by the size of the crowd that gathered Friday in Courtroom 1 at the Linn County Courthouse, Brendan Kane has been a popular attorney these last 13 years.
Starting Monday, he steps into a new legal role as a Linn County Circuit Court judge. He was appointed in January by Gov. Kate Brown and will serve until the end of the year. If he wishes to continue, he'll have to ask the voters in November.
Retired Judge Daniel Murphy presided over the investiture ceremony, which included judges from Linn, Benton and Marion counties.
Murphy said Kane is a talented attorney, but he also possesses a keenly developed sense of humor, which was evident as he inspired chuckles from the crowd during the brief ceremony. Murphy advised him to get it out of his system before he took the oath of office and was bound by the rule of judicial conduct.
Murphy was also honored to oversee Kane’s robing, a tradition in the legal system.
Kane’s oath of office was presented by his predecessor, retired Judge DeAnn Novotny.
After the ceremony, the gathering — which included his wife and two young children, his father and siblings — broke out into raucous applause and cheering.
Kane has spent a lot of time in the courtroom as both deputy district attorney in Lincoln and Linn counties, in addition to several years of private practice in both.
“I see this as being like a referee in football,” he said. “I don’t want to play for either team. I am there to make sure no one cheats and they abide by the rules. I hope I don’t have to blow the whistle too many times.”
Kane served in the U.S. Army infantry from 1988-91 and earned the Combat Infantryman’s Badge for service in Panama as a member of the rapid deployment force that captured dictator Manuel Noriega in 1990. Kane was also stationed in South Korea at the DMZ.
He mentioned his fallen comrades by name and said they reminded him how fortunate he is to be here.
After his discharge from service, the Massachusetts native earned a degree in history from the University of California at Berkeley. He spent a year conducting research for a textbook for children with reading disabilities. He never met the other members of the project in person. The author lived on the East Coast and the publisher was in Texas.
He then pursued a law degree at the University of Oregon.
“I was given good advice to go to law school in the state where I planned to practice law,” Kane said.
Years earlier, Kane’s Oregon relatives had sent his family a book about the state.
“I fell in love with Oregon back then,” he said.
Kane gained valuable courtroom experience even before earning his law degree by serving at the Domestic Violence Clinic established at the University of Oregon.
“I was in the courtroom a lot and learned a lot,” he said. “Years later, when the District Attorney’s office needed someone to prosecute domestic violence cases, I had the experience.”
His first job after law school was in private practice in Newport in 1999. He then practiced law on his own for five years and took a job with the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office. That’s where he met current Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny, who was hired shortly after he was.
“We were new and basically had to train ourselves,” Kane said.
Marteeny later came to Linn County, working under District Attorney Jason Carlile, and when the office needed a juvenile prosecutor, Marteeny called Kane.
Marteeny noted after the ceremony, “He and I cut our teeth in Lincoln County together. He was enjoyable to work with.”
Kane was a deputy district attorney for four years and worked on a variety of Measure 11 cases, including murder. In 2012, he opened a private law practice in Albany and specialized in matters involving juveniles.
“I really enjoy working with kids,” he said. “Basically, they get into trouble due to impulsivity and immaturity.”
Kane said he’s ready to sit on the bench.
“I have a broad breadth of experience and I am able to see issues from both sides,” he said.
He was selected among a field of applicants that included Coleen Cerda of Lebanon, Jennifer Hisey of Eugene and Teri Plagmann of Albany.