Albany awards banquet is Saturday

The Greatest Show in Albany will be the theme for the annual Distinguished Service Awards Banquet Saturday night at the Boys & Girls Club.

The event is sponsored by the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce. Cocktails will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $75 for individuals or $600 for a table of eight.

There will be a special presentation honoring the late Rick Rebel with the Legacy Award for his many years of dedication to the community.

This year’s award nominees are:

Distinguished Service: Stan Boshart, Bonnie Milletto and Max White.

Jim Linhart First Citizen: Kevin Manske of Cardwell Realty, G. Nassar of Farmers Insurance and James Ramseyer of Consumers Power.

Junior First Citizen: Jennifer Beaumont, Corvallis Knights; Hannah Blicher, ServPro of Linn and Benton counties; Glen Burnett, Keller Williams-Beem Team; Bobby Samai, BBSI; Michah Smith, Linn County Sheriff’s Office; Scott Stimpson, Peak Elite Gymnastics Academy.