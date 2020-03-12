Albany awards banquet postponed

The annual Albany Distinguished Service Awards Banquet sponsored by the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce scheduled for Saturday night at the Boys & Girls Club has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

Chamber President Janet Steele said Thursday morning "The Governor's ban for public gatherings over 250 will postpone the DSA until a later date with details to be worked out. Our goal is to bring the community together to recognize and celebrate Albany's great volunteers and businesses at a later date."

Steele added, "This is uncharted territory and all of us need to make informed and rational decisions. We know this period will be difficult for your business and employees, the community and the world economically and socially. In addition, many of our local non-profits have their annual fundraisers in the spring and could also be greatly affected. I hope all of us continue to support local businesses and non-profits through these difficult times."

At this time next week's membership forum is going forward, subject to change. I will be speaking with the guest speaker and sponsor before a final decision is made.

This year’s award nominees are:

Distinguished Service: Stan Boshart, Bonnie Milletto and Max White.