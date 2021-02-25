Albany General adds robot-assisted surgery

"It’s been four weeks post-op today, and I’m able to do some workouts,” Thompson said. “I’m working out with body weights and low-impact things like rowing and a bicycle.”

Dr. April Jensen completed her surgical residency at Good Samaritan. Although familiar with the daVinci system, she and her fellow surgeons at Albany General have been training on the new equipment for several weeks.

To be clear, the robot does not do medical procedures autonomously. Its every move is dictated by the surgeon, who works from a nearby computer console.

“It’s all controlled by the surgeon,” Jensen said. “It’s minimally invasive, so there are fewer complications and shorter hospital stays for patients. It’s also less physically stressful on the surgeons.”

Jensen said the system uses “wristed” engineering that allows fine motor movements and 360-degree rotations during the operation.

Videos show the robot tying knots during surgery.

Only small incisions are needed to allow the robotic arms access to the surgical area. The four arms allow much greater precision and mobility in tight spaces than is otherwise possible.