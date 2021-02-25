Albany General adds robot-assisted surgery

In January, 42-year-old Nikea Thompson of Sweet Home was concerned about her upcoming laparoscopic hysterectomy to be performed with robot assistance at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.
Thompson, who says she is the type of person “who wants to know everything,” watched several You Tube videos about surgery using the daVinci XI Surgical System.
They put her at ease.
“It was fantastic,” Thompson said. “My only regret is that I procrastinated. I should have done it sooner.”
Good Samaritan has had a robotic-assist system for several years, and now a similar unit has been added at Samaritan Albany General Hospital.
Thompson went into the surgery “feeling very confident," said she. "The staff was amazing.”
Because the surgery was minimally invasive, she didn’t spend a single night in the hospital.
“I had four tiny, maybe half-inch incisions and no external stitches,” she said. “My abdominals were sore, but after the first day, I only took ibuprofen for pain and was driving within 36 hours of surgery.”
Thompson said she has two teens and a 9-year-old, so they were fairly self-sufficient around the house.
"It’s been four weeks post-op today, and I’m able to do some workouts,” Thompson said. “I’m working out with body weights and low-impact things like rowing and a bicycle.”
Dr. April Jensen completed her surgical residency at Good Samaritan. Although familiar with the daVinci system, she and her fellow surgeons at Albany General have been training on the new equipment for several weeks.
To be clear, the robot does not do medical procedures autonomously. Its every move is dictated by the surgeon, who works from a nearby computer console.
“It’s all controlled by the surgeon,” Jensen said. “It’s minimally invasive, so there are fewer complications and shorter hospital stays for patients. It’s also less physically stressful on the surgeons.”
Jensen said the system uses “wristed” engineering that allows fine motor movements and 360-degree rotations during the operation.
Videos show the robot tying knots during surgery.
Only small incisions are needed to allow the robotic arms access to the surgical area. The four arms allow much greater precision and mobility in tight spaces than is otherwise possible.
Jensen said the robotic technology has been utilized for about 20 years, but it has become extremely popular in the last 10 years. It can be used for colorectal surgery, general surgery, gynecologic surgery, heart surgery, endometriosis procedures, head and neck surgery, thoracic surgery and urologic surgery.
“It is becoming the standard of care at many hospitals,” Jensen said.
Heather Kachel of Albany had a robot-assisted hysterectomy on Nov. 24, and four days later she went back to work.
“I had to stay overnight, but it wasn’t due to the surgery,” Kachel said. “In a normal surgery, I might have been in the hospital for a couple days and it might have taken a couple weeks for recovery.”
Kachel, 52, said she took only minor painkillers after surgery.
She wasn’t nervous about a robot doing the surgery because “I was under anesthesia and I couldn’t see who was doing the surgery anyway,” she said.
Kachel is grateful her incisions were so small and there were no complications.
“I would definitely recommend it to other people,” Kachel said.
Samaritan Health Services is leasing the equipment, but robotic-assisted systems cost about $2 million, according to information found online.
The Albany General Hospital Foundation provided funding to assist with space for computer control console.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.